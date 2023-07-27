1964 International Scout with a LT1 V8

Velocity Restorations updated this 1964 International Scout at their company in Cantonment, Florida.

The Scout is powered by a 6.2 L LT1 V8 making 455 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque paired with a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission. An Atlas transfer case sends power to Dana 44 axles front and rear.

Velocity Restorations installed a custom 4-link suspension with Radflo coilovers. They improved braking thanks to a Hydroboost system and disc brakes on each corner.

The body is coated in custom PPG paint with matte black trim. The Scout rides on a set of Black Rhino Kelso wheels with Nitto Terra Grapper G2 tires (305/55).

On the inside you find a six-point roll cage with custom stitched seats and door panels. Dakota Digital gauges sits behind a wood-rimmed steering wheel and column shifter.

Source: Velocity Restorations