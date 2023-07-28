Smart Fortwo with a Hayabusa Motor

Viny B purchased a 2008 Smart Fortwo with a blown inline-three motor to rebuild into a track car. He started by pulling the factory powertrain and rear subframe. In its place he installed a 1.3 inline-four and six-speed transmission from a 2005 Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle. Power is sent to the rear wheels through 2007 Jetta CV axles and reverses thanks to a V8 truck starter. Viny also designed and built a custom front and rear suspension that extends the car’s track by six inches on each side. Watch a timelapse of the project (from 2 years ago) or watch the new upgrades in the build series here.

Source: Viny B