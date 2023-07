Last year we shared Channing Carveley’s 1999 Daewoo Matiz built by Powercrazy Motorsports in Kentisbeare, England. The car is powered by a 3.0 L X30XE V6 from a Opel Omega producing 190 horsepower. The motor is paired with a F20 five-speed manual transmission using a F18 housing and Griffin Motorsport Group N axles. Watch Channing race the Matiz to Santa Pod Raceway and Sturgate Airfield in the videos below.

Source: Channing Carveley