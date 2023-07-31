Turbo Volvo Inline-Five Makes 818 whp

SimplyVolvo’s Volvo 850 is powered by a turbocharged inline-five producing 818 hp and 595 lb-ft of torque on 30 psi to all four wheels. SimplyVolvo built the motor using an 06R block with Darton 84 mm sleeves, 93.2 mm R crankshaft, custom JE 11.5:1 compression pistons, and 147 mm rods. On top is a ported 95N head with solid lifters, AutoTech springs, and 280 (242 @ 1.27mm) cams with 11mm lift. Boost is generated by a HX40 turbocharger with a KTS4022 67 mm billet wheel and 68 mm H1E turbine. Two AEM 400 pumps and a DW300 pump send fuel through EV14 2200 cc injectors controlled by a Hell Moose Performance VolSquirt V1.8 ECU.

Source: SimplyVolvo