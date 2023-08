This 1972 Plymouth Road Runner is powered by a 8.0 L Viper V10 built by Caulk Racing. The motor is paired with a Tremec T56 six-speed manual transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end with 4.11 gears. Underneath is an AlterKtion tubular k-member with a power steering rack and Art Morrison 4-link rear suspension. A set of adjustable coilovers and Wilwood disc brakes are found on each corner.

Source: Mecum