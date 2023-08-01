Custom Audi A3 with a 1200 hp Inline-Five

This custom Audi A3 is for sale in Halmstad, Sweden. The car was featured by Speedhunters in 2014 and since then painted red. Under the hood is a turbocharged Audi inline-five built by VS Motor capable of 1200 horsepower. The motor features JE forged pistons, Pauter rods, balanced crankshaft, dry sump system, ported 20v ABY head, custom camshafts, Precision 7175 turbocharger, and Motec M84 ECU. The engine is paired with a Martin Rallycross custom dogbox, custom driveshaft, and Audi RS2 Quattro drivetrain.

Full Specs:

Engine:

VS Motor-built Audi 2500cc five-cylinder diesel block, 10:1 compression ratio, JE forged pistons, Pauter rods, stock balanced crankshaft, Pedterson dry sump system, ported and polished DOHC 20-valve Audi ABY alloy head, billet cam cover, custom cams, custom valves, Precision 7175 turbo with billet wheels, individual throttle bodies, custom intake piping, front-mounted intercooler, Precision external wastegate, custom stainless exhaust manifold, 4-inch down pipe into twin 3.5-inch exhaust piping, Precision 2,000cc injectors, twin Bosch fuel pumps, 30-litre fuel cell, MoTeC M84 ECU

Drivetrain:

Audi RS2 Quattro driveline, Martin Rallycross custom dogbox, custom ratchet shifter, factory Quattro differentials, Tilton triple-plate carbon clutch, Tilton pedal box, custom driveshaft

Suspension/Brakes:

Custom KW Competition coilovers, custom adjustable suspension arms, (F) 8-piston Brembo calipers, (R) 4-piston Brembo calipers, Brembo 2-piece floating rotors, hydraulic handbrake

Wheels/Tires:

1st set

18×12-inch Oz Racing, Michelin 30/65/18 slicks Gun metall

2nd set

Rain tyres Michelin with 18×12” oz Racing white ones

Exterior:

Tube frame front and rear ends, carbon fibre boot, carbon fibre bonnet, custom carbon fibre front and rear fenders, steel doors, carbon fibre front bumper, heavily modified factory rear bumper, carbon fibre diffuser, S3 grill

Interior:

Sparco seats, Sparco steering wheel, custom carbon fibre door cards, custom carbon fibre dash, custom driveshaft tunnel, custom chromoly rollcage, MoTeC CDL3 dash , stilo intercom

Source: Racecars Direct via Piotr