Nissan 180SX with a Turbo 2JZ

Drag Int showcased this Nissan 180SX with a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six. The 900 hp motor was built with CP 10.0 compression pistons, Carillo rods, billet main caps, ACL bearings, and Brian Crower 272 camshafts and springs. Power is sent through a R154 manual transmission with a twin-plate clutch to a Infiniti Q45 limited-slip differential and 300ZX TT axles. The car’s suspension uses KYB shocks with Eibach Sport springs in front and Tein coilovers in rear. A set of Work XD9 18-inch wheels cover 300ZX TT brakes.

Source: Drag Int