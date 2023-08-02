1967 Ford Fairlane with a 2500+ hp Twin-Turbo Coyote V8

REVan Evan visited NMRA/NMCA Power Festival and interviewed Allen Hurley about this wild 1967 Ford Fairlane called The Joker. The street-legal car is powered by a 5.0 L Coyote V8 built by TKM Performance in Denton, North Carolina. It features billet crankshaft, billet connecting rods, billet caps, upgraded camshafts, and Hellion turbochargers. Allen estimates the combo is making 2500-2700 hp to the tires on 45 psi of boost. The engine is backed by a M&M Turbo 400 three-speed transmission and reinforced Ford 9-inch rear end. The car’s best ET is 7.50 sec.

Source: REVan Evan