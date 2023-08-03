Mazda RX-7 with a Six-Rotor Screaming at Rotary REunion

Earlier this year Mukka Motorsport attended Rotary REunion with their wild Mazda RX-7 built by Humphries Steel & Performance in Palmerston North, New Zealand. What sets their RX-7 apart from every other one on Earth is the power plant. Sitting between the front chassis rails is a naturally aspirated six-rotor built by Pulse Performance Race Engines (PPRE). PPRE lists these engines on their website for $117,800. Behind the motor is a HGT Precision six-speed sequential transmission and Winters quick-change rear end. Listen to the unique engine in the video below.

Source: Mukka Motorsport FB page and misfiRE