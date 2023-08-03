Luke James’ Honda-Powered Peugeot 205

Luke James has always loved Honda. So when he purchased a Peugeot 205 XL shell in 2021, there was only one choice for power.

In the engine bay Luke swapped a 2.0 L Honda K20A2 inline-four. The motor sits on custom Hasport mounts and features stock internals, Clockwise Motion battled oil pan, custom 4-2-1 exhaust manifold, and 2.5-inch stainless steel exhaust.

The fuel system uses an aluminum fuel rail, Walbro 255 pump, and Tegiwa integrated swirl pot with a Walbro 340 pump. Heavy duty lines with AN fittings connect everything. The motor produces 221 hp tuned by Dynodaze on a K-Pro V4 ECU and BWE wiring harness.

The K20 is paired with a Civic Si EP3 manual transmission and Berrisford axles. Luke rebuilt the transmission with carbon synchros, custom 1st-3rd gearset, and Quaife limited-slip differential.

Under the body Luke installed a Peugeot 205 GTI front subframe with 309 GTI lower control arms and 205 1.9 GTI front hubs. Luke added rigidity to the suspension with OMP upper and lower strut bars. In the back he installed a Peugeot 205 1.6 GTI rear axle and 23 mm torsion bar. The car rides on GAZ coilovers with custom spring rates.

Luke upgraded the car’s braking using braided lines connected to CompBrake 4-piston calipers with CompBrake floating slotted 285 mm rotors. The brakes are covered by set of Speedline SL434 15-inch wheels with AR1 tires.

In the cabin Luke has Corbeau seats with four-point harnesses beside a Hybrid Racing shifter. Behind the Sparco steering wheel is an Acewell digital display. On the doors are carbon fiber cards and a six-point roll cage provides protection.

Even though the car has come a long way, Luke still has more planned. He eventually wants to reduce the car’s weight and upgrade the engine with a better intake and exhaust.