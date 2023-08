Bring a Trailer is auctioning this 1987 Mazda B2000 SE-5 located in Blue Ridge, Georgia. The truck is powered by a 6.2 L LS3 V8 featuring a LS7 Stage 2 camshaft and 92 mm throttle body. Behind that is a 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission sending power through an aluminum driveshaft to a Ford 8.8-inch rear end. The truck rides on KYB shocks and Toyota drop spindles. It stops thanks to Ford Mustang disc brakes. The 18-inch wheels hold 275/40 Radar Dimax R8+ tires.

Source: Bring a Trailer