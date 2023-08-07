1969 Mercedes 280 SL with a 5.0 L M113 V8

Mechatronik transformed this 1969 Mercedes 280 SL (W113) into one of their “M-SL 500” models. In the engine bay sits a 5.0 L M113 V8 producing 320 hp and 460 Nm (339 lb-ft) of torque. The motor is paired with a drivetrain consisting of a NAG1 five-speed automatic transmission and Mechatronik’s limited-slip differential. The car rides on KW Automotive shocks and 20 mm lowering springs and 15×7-inch H2 wheels. It stops from two-piston calipers with ventilated rotors in front and rebuilt W113 rear brakes.

Source: Mechatronik