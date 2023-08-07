R34 GT-R with a 1250+ hp 3.6 L Inline-Six

Larry Chen interviewed Andrew Hawkins from Motive Video about a wild Nissan R34 GT-R owned by Recardo from Cultura Autolifesytle. Sitting in the engine bay is a turbocharged 3.6 L RB-series inline-six paired with an OS Giken OS-88 six-speed sequential transmission. The motor features a Bullet billet RB30Sx block, Callies crankshaft, forged pistons and rods, mechanical fuel pump, and Precision 8385 turbocharger. The combo makes 1250 hp to the hubs on 32-33 psi of boost. Listen to Andrew explain the car before the owner takes it for a drive.

Source: Larry Chen