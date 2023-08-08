Vidar Jødahl Races his 2JZ-Powered BMW E30 M3 at Gatebil Rudskogen

Vidar Jødahl and his Buldre Racing Team BMW E30 M3 attended Gatebil at Rudskogen Motorsenter in Norway. While there the team competed in the street car race. For those unfamiliar with the E30’s powertrain, it features a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six capable of 1332 hp on 3.55 bar (51 psi) of boost. Vidar had the boost turned down for the event. It is paired with a Sellholm MPG sequential transmission, and E34 M5 rear end. The exciting beginning has plenty of contact which you can watch from inside Vidar’s E30 below.

Source: Buldre Racingteam