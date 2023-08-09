Twin-Turbo 8.4 L V10 Makes 2272 hp on Dyno

This 2014 Dodge Viper has a twin-turbo 8.4 L V10 built by NthMoto. In the video below, the engine made 2272 horsepower to the hubs on 31 psi of boost and One Ethanol “R” 117 octane E85 fuel. With more boost the engine topped out at 2570 hp. The motor features NthMoto’s billet 8.4 L crankshaft, custom-spec “Mudtruck” hydraulic roller camshaft, R Spec cylinder heads, NthMoto Zenith Series twin-turbo system, and dry sump system. The V10 is paired with a NthMoto/ATI TH400 automatic transmission and 9-inch independent rear end.

Source: NthMoto