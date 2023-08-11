1966 Chevelle SS with a 840 hp LT4

This 1966 Chevelle SS is designed and built by Ben Smith and Dave Craigo. The classic is powered by a supercharged LT4 V8 producing 840 hp and 780 lb-ft of torque. The motor features Lingenfelter’s ported heads and GT31 camshaft, Ultimate headers, and custom 3-inch stainless steel exhaust. Behind the V8 is a Monster twin-disc clutch and RPM Level 6 T56 six-speed manual transmission. Out back is a Moser 9-inch rear end with 3.70 gears and Trutrac limited-slip differential.

Source: Lingenfelter