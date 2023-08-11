Chrysler PT Cruiser with a 5.7 L Hemi V8

American Gasser built this 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser at their company in Saginaw, Michigan. The factory inline-four powertrain was swapped for a 5.7 L Hemi V8, 45RFE automatic transmission, and Ford 9-inch rear end. Installing the upgraded powertrain required a lot of custom metal including a new firewall and transmission tunnel. American Gasser also replaced the factory suspension with a Heidts Mustang II front suspension and triangulated 4-link rear suspension. They paired that with a set of Viking coilovers and Rocket Racing Injector wheels. You can read how the project started in TheDrive.

Source: American Gasser FB page via TheDrive