Allen Millyard and Henry Cole Set 183 mph Two-Up Record on Viper-Powered Motorcycle

Allen Millyard and his V10-powered motorcycle traveled to Elvington runway in Yorkshire, UK with the goal of breaking the Guinness two-up speed record of 181.426 mph set in 2011 by Erin Hunter and Andy Sills. Allen attempted the record with friend and TV personality Henry Cole. The first and second attempt resulted in 171.526 mph and 172.573 mph. However on the third attempt they set two records, 178.614 mph at the mile and 183.5 mph at the 1.25 mile. Watch Allen inspect and service the motorcycle before attempting the records.

Source: Allen Millyard