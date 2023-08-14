Skip to content

Elmer Racing’s 2000+ hp Billet R35 Crate Motor

Elmer Racing released the street-spec 5.0 L Hel V6 crate motor. The motor is a bolt-in replacement for the VR38DETT V6 and produces 2000-2200 horsepower. It features a billet block with 103 mm bore and 100 mm stroke. The girdle, heads, and crankshaft are also billet. It uses custom pistons and rods, aftermarket VR38DETT camshafts, and custom dry sump system. The exhaust runs through equal-length headers to a pair of Garrett G35-1050 turbochargers. The crate motor sells for €83,000 ($90,535) while the long-block sells for €69,000 ($75,264).

Source: Elmer Racing

