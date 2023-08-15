1970 Land Cruiser with a Supercharged V6

This 1970 Land Cruiser FJ40 visited FJ Company for their G40-S build package. It is powered by a supercharged 4.0 L 1GR-FE V6 making 300+ hp and 335 lb-ft of torque thanks to a Magnuson supercharger. That power is sent to all four wheels through a Toyota five-speed manual transmission, dual-range transfer case, and electronic locking differentials. The SUV features a FJ70 front suspension, power steering, and disc brakes. The interior has brown leather upholstery, Recaro Specialist seats, custom dash, and roll bar.

Source: FJ Company