Jared Floyd’s J32-Powered Honda S2000

Jared Floyd is the owner of Sector One Design in Washington. His combined engineering and driving skills resulted in a fast 2002 Honda S2000 and a lot of podiums.

In the engine bay Jared swapped a 3.2 L Honda J32A2 V6 using InlinePRO J2F mounts. The motor features P2R Power Rev Racing ported heads, Supertech valve springs and titanium retainers, and 2009 TL AWD SH intake manifold. Jared uses a Hybrid Racing 70 mm throttle body using a Sector One Design adapter.

Jared designed and fabricated a winged and baffled oil pan for the V6. Oil pressure is maintained using an Accusump while a Laminova cooler reduces heat. Exhaust is routed through modified ASP headers to a Sector One Design custom 3-inch exhaust.

The fuel system comprises of a DW200 pump, Radium surge tank, and AP1 S2000 injectors. Everything is controlled by an AEM Infinity ECU running on a custom wiring harness by Trevor McDermott. The J32 V6 produces 285 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque on a Dynojet dyno.

Behind the motor is a S2000 AP1 six-speed manual transmission using an InlinePRO J2F adapter plate. Between them are an Exedy Hyper Single clutch and flywheel. The final piece of the drivetrain is a HPD-spec OS Giken limited-slip differential built by PuddyModRacing with a 3.9 ratio.

Jared also designed parts to improve the S2000’s handling. There is Sector One Design’s X-brace, lower tie bar, and rear toe links. The suspension also uses Eibach front roll bar, Swift springs, and BlackTrax/Kingpin spherical bearings in all controls arms.

A set of Forgestar 17×10-inch wheels hold Yokohama A052 255/40 tires. The S2000 stops using Urge Design Essex AP Racing front brakes with Hawk DTC 70 pads. The rear factory disc brakes use Hawk DTC 60 pads.

Downforce is increased thanks to Sector One Design’s carbon fiber splitter with birch wood core and APR GT-250 wing on custom uprights. The carbon fiber hardtop is made to mimic an OEM hardtop.

Jared pilots the car in a Sparco EVO seat held by Schroth Racing Hybrid III harness. Engine information is displayed on an AEM CD-5 held by a Sector One Design mount. You can see the S2000’s full specs here or watch Jared race on his channel.