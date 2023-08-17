2006 Porsche Cayman S with a 3.8 L Flat-Six

Bring a Trailer is auctioning this 2006 Porsche Cayman S located in Yellow House, Pennsylvania. The sports car is powered by a 3.8 L M97 flat-six from a 2006 Porsche 911. The engine is running an extended oil sump, 997-spec wiring harness and oil-air separator, and GT3-spec throttle body. Behind the motor is a Tiptronic five-speed automatic transaxle with a Quaife limited-slip differential. The car’s suspension features adjustable sway bars and drop links. A set of 18-inch wheels with Hankook Ventus V12 Evo2 tires covers four-piston calipers with drilled rotors.

Source: Bring a Trailer