This Fiat Seicento was built to be a high-revving lightweight track car. That factory powertrain is long gone. In its place is a 899 cc inline-four and six-speed transmission from a 1999 Kawasaki ZX-9R motorcycle. The motor produces 130-140 hp and 69–74 lb-ft of torque and is supported by a custom tubular subframe. Listen as Adam Beard from Twin Engine Corsa explains the unique car before driving it at Three Sisters Circuit in Ashton-in-Makerfield, UK.

Source: Twin Engine Corsa