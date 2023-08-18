2007 Infiniti M35 with a 5.3L LSx V8

Demesio Avila Castaneda is selling his 2007 Infiniti M35 on Facebook marketplace for $12,500 OBO in Corona, California. In the engine bay sits a 5.3 L LSx V8 running on an AEM Infinity ECU. The engine features valve springs, ARP head studs, LS1 intake, LS2 drive-by-wire throttle body, Melling oil pump, and Canton Racing baffled oil pan. There are also XRP oil and fuel lines, Flex Fuel sensor, two wideband sensors, oil pressure and temp sensor, fuel pressure sensor, and air temp sensor. Behind the V8 is a AR5 five-speed manual with a Fabbot Stage 2 kit. A custom driveshaft sends power to a 350Z limited-slip differential. The AC and factory gauges do not work because the CANBUS system is gone.

