TF Works started selling their new Honda K20/K24 swap kit for the Lexus IS300. The phase 1 kit costs $1,649 and includes billet engine mounts with polyurethane bushings, hybrid billet oil pan, and billet oil pump pickup. The phase 2 kit costs $3,740 and includes everything in phase 1 plus CD009 transmission mount, CD009 adapter, billet flywheel, 3-inch aluminum driveshaft, and stainless steel clutch line. TF Works also offers the phase 2 kit with a twin-plate clutch for $5,195.

