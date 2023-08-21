1986 Grand Wagoneer with a 5.9 L Cummins

Bring a Trailer is auctioning a 1986 Jeep Grand Wagoneer located in Ramsey, Minnesota. It is powered by a 5.9 L Cummins 6BT diesel inline-six paired to a A518 four-speed automatic transmission with a billet aluminum flexplate and Goerend torque converter. Behind that is a NP205 dual-range transfer sending power to a Dana 60 Kingpin front axle and Dana 70 rear axle with a PowerTrax locking differential. The axles have a 3.54 ratio. The Wagoneer’s suspension features a 4.5-inch lift on Bilstein shocks. It stops thanks to front disc brakes and rear drum brakes behind American Racing 16×8-inch wheels with Falken Wildpeak A/T AT3W 35-inch tires.

Source: Bring a Trailer