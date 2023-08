Charl Joubert and his wild Lotus Exige returned to Simola Hillclimb in South Africa. The car is powered by a turbocharged Honda J35 V6 and sequential transmission. Last year Hillclimb Monsters reported the combo was producing 800+ hp but is now producing 1040 hp. An incredible number especially considering the car weighs 940 kg (2072 lb). Watch Charl set the 2nd and fastest runs in the video below.

Source: Hillclimb Monsters