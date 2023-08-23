4Piston Racing’s 2.5 L USAC Race Motor

Greg Jones from Engine Builder visited 4Piston Racing in Danville, Indiana to talk with co-owner Luke Wilson about their USAC Midget race engine. The naturally aspirated 2.52 L motor features a 99 mm stroke, 90 mm bore, and produces around 400 hp with a 15:1 compression ratio. It uses a ductile iron sleeved CR-V block with a stock CR-V crankshaft, Wiseco DLC-coated pistons, Saenz rods, dry sump oil system, Kinsler mechanical fuel injection, and EFI R1i ignition system.

Source: 4Piston Racing and Engine Builder