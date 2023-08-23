Subaru Brumby with a Turbo EJ20

Steve loves Subaru vehicles. His collection includes this 1992 Brumby (BRAT) rebuilt with an array of Subaru parts. The factory 1.8 L EA-81 flat-four was swapped for a turbocharged 2.0 L EJ20 flat-four from a 1996 Subaru STI. It produces 215 kW (288 hp) at the wheels on E85 fuel and a Link ECU. Behind that is a STI five-speed transmission and a R160 rear differential. Behind the VMW Racing 15-inch wheels are WRX disc brakes. The body uses a Nissan R31 lower bumper, WRX hood scoop, and GL wagon grill. Listen to Steve explain the Brumby to Larry Chen in the video below.

Source: Larry Chen