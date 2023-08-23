Custom 1948 Ford F6 with a Supercharged Chevy V8

Brett Gregory from Circle G Movie Ranch visited Jay Leno’s Garage to show off his custom 1948 Ford F6. Underneath the rusty hood is a Weiand 6-71 supercharger and two Holley 750 cfm carburetors on top of a 350 ci Chevy V8. Brett says the motor produces around 450 hp on 8-9 psi of boost. Behind the V8 is a Turbo 400 automatic transmission sending power to a Dana rear end from a Dodge Motorhome. The truck rides on a modified factory Ford chassis with the front axle moved forward two feet and Dodge Motorhome wheels (19×5, 20×5).

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage