Jaguar E-Type with a LT1 V8

ECD Automotive Design built this Jaguar E-Type Series 3 at their company in Kissimmee, Florida. Under the classic front is a 6.2 L LT1 V8 crate motor paired with an 8L90E eight-speed automatic transmission. The motor uses a forged crankshaft and rods, Hypereutectic aluminum pistons, and billet steel 242/244 camshaft. The combo produces 460 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. The car suspension features adjustable shocks and upgraded torsion bars and roll bars. Behind the Borrani 15×6.5-inch wheels is six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes.

Source: ECD Automotive Design