Skinne Beetle with a Turbo 2.8 L Flat-Four

Tor Oyvind Skinne and his famous Skinne Beetle attended the Scandinavian Cal-look & Classic event in Norway. While there the car set a personal best of 7.94 sec at 178 mph driven by Jens Petter Branstorp. In the back of the car is a built Wasserboxer flat-four paired with a Porsche 911 Turbo (964) transaxle. The motor features a custom billet crankshaft, forged internals, and Precision 81 mm turbocharger. Jonus Racing tuned the engine making 1288 hp and 1355 Nm of torque.

Source: VeeDubRacing and Hot Shop folkevogn