2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a 1239 hp Turbo 7.0 L V8

This 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 came with a 6.1 L Hemi V8. Plenty of power for most but someone wanted more. In the engine bay now is a turbocharged 7.0 L V8 built by Better Built Performance. The motor features Darton sleeves, Callies billet crank, Callies rods, Comp camshaft, Melling oil pump, and ThiTek ported heads. Boost is provided by a Precision 8891 turbocharger with Tial 50 mm wastegate and GReddy B spec boost controller. A Fore Innovations triple-pump system feds fuel through FID 1100 cc injectors. It made 1,239 hp and 1,030 lb-ft of torque on PowerFab Autosports’ dyno. Behind the V8 is a Paramount Performance Products five-speed automatic transmission and transfer case. A Driveshaft Shop carbon fiber driveshaft sends power to a Western Differential rear end. The suspension uses Addco rear sway bars, adjustable end links, and Brembo disc brakes. A set of Mickey Thompson ET Street tires (275/40, 305/35) on MRR FS01 20-inch wheels. The SUV is being actioned on Bring a Trailer.

Source: Bring a Trailer and srt8turbo awdjeep