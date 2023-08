Eddie West tasked Brian Wolfe from Willis Performance Enterprises and Jim Ryder from Indy Power Products with building a 1000+ hp Godzilla V8 for his 1932 Ford Model B. The experienced team built the motor using forged pistons, upgraded camshaft, Indy Power Products oil pan, and a Harrop TVS 2650 supercharger. It produced 1,030 horsepower which should be enough to get the classic truck moving in any gear. Listen to REVan Evan talk to Jim Ryder about the engine.

Source: REVan Evan