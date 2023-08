This 2005 Lexus IS200 originally came from the factory with a 2.0 L 1G-FE inline-six. However Flows Automotive has swapped in a turbocharged Saab B204 inline-four on custom mounts. The engine features stock internals, custom baffled oil sump, Holet HY35 turbocharger, custom exhaust manifold, and Siemens 660 cc injectors. Flows Automotive made a custom adapter so the Volvo motor could work with the factory Toyota J160 six-speed manual transmission.

Source: @flowsautomotive