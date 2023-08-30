1995 NSX-T with a Supercharged C32B V6

Comptech built this 1995 Acura NSX-T for SEMA in 2016. In the back of the car sits a supercharged 3.2 L C32B V6 featuring Comptech’s supercharger, heads, upgraded oil pump with billet gears, high-lift camshafts, and exhaust. Power is sent though a six-speed manual transaxle with a Comptech clutch, limited-slip differential, and 4.55 ratio. A set of Forgeline wheels with Michelin tires (245/40-17, 285/35-18) cover Comptech PowerTec brakes using Brembo calipers and cross-drilled rotors. On the outside the company installed their widebody kit and coated it in Spa Yellow paint. The car sold on Bring a Trailer for $110,000.

Source: Bring a Trailer