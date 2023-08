Turbo Garage Delitzsch and their modified Volkswagen Bora returned to Turboscheune Test & Tune for more half-mile racing. This time the team went 328.33 km/h (204.01 mph) thanks to a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6 paired with a DQ500 from a RS3 using TVS Engineering Stage 4+ software. The motor features forged internals, AME camshafts, and Don Octane DOX42 turbocharger. The combo makes 1127 hp and 1140 Nm (840 lb-ft) of torque.

Source: Turboscheune Test & Tune