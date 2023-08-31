1998 Boxster with a 3.4 L 996 Flat-Fix

This 1998 Porsche Boxster (986) came from the factory with a 2.5 L M96.20 flat-six. It’s now powered by a 3.4 L flat-six from a Porsche 996 911 capable of 300 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The motor features LN Engineering IMS bearing, Evolution Motorsports intake, and Dansk exhaust headers. Behind the motor is a Boxster S (986) six-speed manual transaxle. The sports car rides on RENNtech M030 suspension with TuneRS Motorsports rear toe links, Schnell Performance control arms and strut braces, and 911 Turbo (996) front calipers. The exterior features 911 (996) front bumper, 911 Turbo (996) fenders, TechArt side skirts, aftermarket front splitter, rear widebody, and Avant Garde 19-inch wheels. The car sold on Cars & Bids for $18,805.

Source: Cars & Bids