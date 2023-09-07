Metro 6R4 Replica with a Turbo Duratec V6 Goes 10.7 sec

Ian Oddie and his Metro 6R4 replica returned to Santa Pod Raceway where they set a new personal best. The pair reached the end of the quarter-mile strip in 10.73 sec at 133.63 mph. The unique car is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L Duratec ST220 V6 featuring forged pistons and rods, ported heads, upgraded valve springs, ID 1050X injectors, Devils Own water/methanol system, and Pulsar GTX3582 Gen 3 turbocharger. The motor is paired to an Audi transaxle with a twin-disc clutch and Quaife differential. It produced 569 hp and 433 lb-ft of torque while at the dyno.

Source: Oddified