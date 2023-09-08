2003 Beetle with a 2.5 L Inline-Five

Tim Thomas built his 2003 Beetle Turbo to compete in Stage Rally. The red car is powered by a naturally aspirated 2.5 L 07K inline-five featuring Black Forest Industries mounts, Integrated Engineering intake manifold, and tuned by United Motorsport. The motor is paired to a Mk4 O2J five-speed manual transmission with a Wavetrac limited-slip differential. Tim reinforced the frame rails and lifted the suspension using Mk4 VR6 Jetta Wagon springs and Bilstein B6 shocks. The interior is gutted along with the factory electrical system. It holds a ECUMaster PDM, Mk6 ECU, FIA-spec roll cage, OMP seats, and six-point harnesses.

Source: @reddirtbug and FCP Euro Motorsports FB page