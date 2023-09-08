Ferrari-Powered Holden Torana on the Dyno

Castlemaine Rod Shop sent their “Real Deal” 1970 Holden Torana to Cavill’s Performance for electrical work. There they built a custom wiring harness to interface with a Nexus R5 ECU and installed many sensors. The team had plenty of issues to solve getting the 5.7 L Ferrari V12 (F133F/H) running. On the dyno it made 418 hp and 326 lb-ft of torque to the wheels though a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. Watch the dyno session and test drive in the video below or all the progress in the project’s build series.

Source: Castlemaine Rod Shop