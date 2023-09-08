Mazda RX-7 with a Four-Rotor

James Deane has always loved the sound of a rotary. He recently installed a naturally aspirated four-rotor in his Mazda RX-7. The unique motor built by Pulse Performance Race Engines (PPRE) features high-compression rotors, PPRE-spec porting, and custom intake and exhaust manifolds. PPRE states the motor is capable of 10,000+ rpm and 600+ horsepower. Between the motor and Samsonas sequential transmission is an ACT clutch and Prolife flywheel. Listen to the engine scream without any music below.

Source: James Deane and James Deane FB page