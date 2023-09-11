Honda K-Series Swap Kit for Porsche 996/997

Ben Sipson at Bayside Fabrication released his Honda K-series swap kit for the Porsche 996 or 997. The kit costs $975 and includes tubular engine mount, tubular lower crossmember, 1-inch aluminum transaxle spacers, 0.5-inch aluminum lower brake spacers, and M10 fasteners. Ben also offers an inspection panel for $150 and turbo manifold for $1,200. Other parts needed for the swap but not offered by Ben are Skunk2 magnesium valve cover and Kennedy Engineering adapter plate and flywheel kit. Listen as he explains the swap kit in the video below.

Source: Bayside Fabrication