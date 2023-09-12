2010 Challenger with a 1000 hp Redeye V8

Christina Roki and The Performance Lab built this 2010 Dodge Challenger for Roadkill Nights in 2022. In the engine bay they swapped a supercharged Hellcat Redeye V8 capable of 1000 hp. They upgraded motor features a 15% lower pulley, 2.72 upper pulley on the supercharger, and Mishimoto water-to-air intercooler. It runs on E85 fuel through FIC 1200 fuel injectors from two Holley pumps and a custom cell in the trunk. They also swapped the factory automatic drivetrain to a Tremec six-speed manual transmission with a triple-disc clutch. A one-piece driveshaft sends power to a Hellcat rear end. The car rides on Viking double ajustable shocks and Forgestar F14 wheels covering Brembo Hellcat front brakes and Wilwood rear brakes.

Source: Mecum