Matthew Ingram and his Ingram Brothers Racing Mazda RX-8 visited Sydney Motorsport Park for the Precision National Sports Sedans ‘Master Blast’ round. The car is powered by a 20B three-rotor built by PAC Performance. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a EMCO GA46 six-speeed sequential transaxle. In the video Matthew starts at 17th position and spins around shortly after starting. He rejoins the race and still finishes in 12th position.

Source: PAC Performance and PAC Performance