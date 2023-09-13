1969 Chevy Blazer with a Supercharged LS3

Rock Bottom Offroad built this 1969 Chevrolet Blazer K5 at their company in Lake Elsinore, California. At the heart of the SUV is a 6.2 L LS3 V8 with a LSA supercharger making 470 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. Behind that is a built 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission and NP205 dual range transfer case. In front is a Dana 60 axle and in back is a 14-bolt rear axle both with ARB locking differentials and 5.13 gears. The Blazer’s custom 4-link suspension affords it 12.5-inches of travel with King 2.5-inch coilovers. A set of KMC 17-inch beadlock wheels hold 37×12.50 tires.

Source: Rock Bottom Offroad Barrett-Jackson