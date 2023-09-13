1949 Power Wagon with a 5.9 L Cummins

Desert Power Wagons spent 3000 hours transforming this 1949 Dodge Power Wagon at their company in Scottsdale, Arizona. In the engine bay they swapped a 5.9 L Cummins turbodiesel inline-six. It is paired with a 48RE four-speed automatic transmission and NP271 dual-range transfer case. Custom driveshafts send torque to a Dana 60 front axle and American Axle 14-bolt rear axle with 3.37 ratio. The Power Wagon’s suspension features King coilovers with remote reservoirs and stops thanks to disc brakes front and rear. On the exterior Desert Power Wagons extended cab for four doors, coated everything in black paint, and made a custom white oak wood bed. The truck sold for $405,000 on Bring a Trailer in 2021.

Source: Bring a Trailer