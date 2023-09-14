RWD Jeep Renegade with a Hemi V8

Mike Martin is building a unique Jeep Renegade. For the past two years he’s been transforming his 2015 Renegade into a rear-wheel drive monster using many parts from a 2016 Dodge Charger R/T. In the engine bay he’s swapped a 5.7 L Hemi V8 upgraded with a Texas Speed & Performance camshaft, Manley valves, and Holley high ram intake. Mike is also swapping the 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission and a Hellcat differential. Underneath he’s modified and installed the Charger’s front subframe and fabricated a custom rear subframe. Follow the project’s progress on Mike’s channel.

Source: Mike Martin and TheDrive