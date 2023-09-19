GR Yaris Turbo Inline-Three Makes 740 hp

How do you get 700+ hp out of a inline-three motor? Well Peter Freeman sent his Toyota GR Yaris called “The Rodent” to Powertune Australia in Eastern Creek, NSW, Australia to find out. There they upgraded the turbocharged 1.6 L G16E-GTS inline-three with Kelford cams and valve springs, Garrett G25-550 turbocharger, 6Boost exhaust manifold, Turbosmart Gen 5 45 mm wastegate, Plazmaman 350-370kw Intercooler, and Bosch 2200 cc injectors. The combo made 740 hp to the hubs on a factory bottom-end. Read more details on the project at Goleby’s Parts.

Source: Goleby’s Parts and Powertune Australia FB page