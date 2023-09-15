1939 Buick Special with a LS2 V8

Kindig-It Design built this 1939 Buick Special Series 40 called “The Duchess” at their company in Salt Lake City, Utah. The classic is powered by a 6.0 L LS2 V8 paired with a custom stainless steel exhaust. Behind the motor is a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission and a Currie 9-inch rear end. The car rides on a TCI custom front suspension and multi-link rear suspension with Air Lift air springs. A set of custom Intro Design 17-inch wheels cover Wilwood disc brakes front and back. The interior features custom ulpolstry by JS Custom Interiors along with an Ididit tilt column, custom Dakota Digital gauges, and Vintage Air system. The car is for sale on Bring a Trailer.

Source: Bring a Trailer and Kindig-It Design